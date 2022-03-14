Vodafone Idea partners with Nazara Technologies to launch Vi Games

Vi Games on the Vi App offers over 1,400 gaming titles across 10 popular genres

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Limited has partnered with Nazara Technologies to launched Vi Games on the Vi App. As part of the partnership, Vi customers will get access to a wide range of gaming content including popular game titles from various franchises in India on its gaming platform – Vi Games.

There is a significant uptake of gaming consumption in India with more than 95% of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content, Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vodafone Idea, said. “We see gaming as a major focus area of our digital content strategy and we intend to build a comprehensive play encompassing most facets of gaming with the aim of establishing Vi as a preferred destination for both, casual as well as serious gamers. Our partnership with Nazara Technologies will elevate the gaming experience that we offer to our consumers through a wide bouquet of exclusive games available on the Vi app for our users,” he added.

Vi Games on the Vi App offers over 1,400 gaming titles across 10 popular genres such as – action, adventure, arcade, casual, education, fun, puzzle, racing, sports and strategy. Vi Games will be available into three categories- Free Games, Gold Games, and Platinum Games on the Vi app. Free Games will be supported by ads and will offer nearly 250 games available on the app. Meanwhile, Gold Games Pass will offer 30 games for just Rs 50 for postpaid and Rs 56 for prepaid, with a validity of 30 days. Post-paid users with Rs. 499 and above plans will be offered 5 free gold games every month. The super-premium pack- The Platinum Games will be available on pay per download basis through a Platinum Pass priced at Rs 25 for postpaid and Rs 26 for prepaid.

According to Nitish Mittersain, founder and Group MD, Nazara Technologies Limited Vi Games, gaming is not only the future of entertainment in India but is already a key mode of entertainment for hundreds of millions of Indians playing games on their mobile phones every day.

The Vi Games proposition will initially have casual gaming content and gradually be developed to host social gaming and even Esports in the future.

