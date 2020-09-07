Vodafone Idea Limited rebrands itself as ‘VI’

The rebranding move comes two years after the announcement of the merger between Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Monday announced its integration into ‘VI’, two years after the merger of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd in August 2018. “Our new brand positioning emphasises our vision of a connected digital India. It unifies everything that we do with a progressive view of the world. It communicates our desires to deliver for our customers, stakeholders, our community and even our employees,” Ravinder Takkar, CEO, Vodafone India said. According to him, with the successful integration of two strong networks, deployment of new age technologies, Vodafone Idea has become one of the fastest growing 4G networks in the Indian markets.

Takkar also stated that the company will continue to invest in 4G to increase the coverage and capacity. “The 4G population coverage of VIL is around one billion, having doubled from the time of the merger,” he noted.

As per Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Aditya Birla Group, Vodafone Idea Limited was a part of a bigger vision of empowering and enabling a new India — the digital India. “The new brand idea is a reflection of the two brands Vodafone and Idea coming together for the future. It reflects the company VIL being agile, strong, dynamic and in tune with the ever- changing needs of the customers. It is created to help customers move forward, stay ahead, thrive and build a better tomorrow. The new brand is designed for the digital era,” Birla elaborated. He also pointed out that India is the second largest telecom market in the world and the largest data consumer globally with 1.2 billion Indian accessing video and data services at the world’s lowest tariffs.

