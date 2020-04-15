Vodafone brings back zoozoos and pug to promote social distancing

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India

As the coronavirus continues to impact the lives of people globally reinforcing the need to follow social distancing, Vodafone has brought back its popular characters zoozoos and the pug to put across the message of staying at home during this pandemic. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the three-part video campaign launched with zoozoos aims to reinforce the need for social distancing, maintaining hygiene as well as staying wary of fake news.

Earlier this week, the company had rolled out the video campaign featuring the pug with the #StayHomeStaySafe message. According to Kavita Nair, chief digital transformation and brand officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, the company brought back its best icons – Pug and Zoozoos to reinforce the importance of staying home, staying safe and staying connected with Vodafone in these difficult circumstances. “We felt that these much-loved icons would appeal to the emotions of Indians, urging them to stay safe at home,” she added.

The campaign aims to leverage the familiarity factor to deliver the important message of social distancing, Kiran Antony, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India. “People tend to seek familiarity in uncertain times to feel comfortable. And that is where loveable brand properties can play an important role,” he added.

Apart from these campaigns, the company is also helping its 2G customers using feature phones, to access quick recharge service. Moreover, it is also requesting digital savvy prepaid and postpaid customers to #RechargeforGood and help their friends, relatives and neighbors who are not familiar with digital platforms. Each #RechargeforGood is being rewarded with flat cashback to encourage users.

