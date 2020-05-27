VMLY&R India wins the digital mandate for Colgate-Palmolive

VMLY&R has won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch

Colgate-Palmolive has appointed VMLY&R India as the agency-on-record (AOR) for its digital communication business, following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, VMLY&R will encompass digital campaign planning, creative thinking, social listening as well as establishing Colgate-Palmolive’s leadership position in the categories of oral care and personal hygiene in India, across all digital platforms.

The new win will be led by VMLY&R’s Mumbai office wherein the agency’s focus will be on equity creation and managing the entire portfolio of sub-brands of Colgate-Palmolive in India. VMLY&R will be responsible for creating digital communication across a range of brands and will partner with Colgate-Palmolive as it ventures new areas which will involve innovations, commerce and data-driven marketing.

According to Arvind Chintamani, vice president, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive, aside from the vast global expertise across various strategic, creative, digital dimensions, the agency will support the brand’s growth in these times of unprecedented change.

Through the association, the aim is to take the brand love established over the years by Colgate-Palmolive and translate it on new-age digital platforms, and create meaningful content and experiences for consumers across the country, Anil Nair, chief executive officer, VMLY&R India added.

Part of WPP, VMLY&R is a global brand experience agency that harnesses creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. The agency has about 7,000 employees worldwide with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney. With offices in Mumbai and Delhi, VMLY&R India works with client partners including ICICI Bank, Marico, IDFC First Bank, Kraft Heinz, Future Group, PepsiCo, Abbott Pharma and Swaraj Tractors.

