VMLY&R India partners with CRIF High Mark to enhance customer experience

The partnership is aimed at facilitating a smarter online user-interface that will significantly fortify the online customer journeys

Global brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R India has partnered with CRIF High Mark to design a robust online customer experience journey for the credit information company. The collaboration will help intensify the online user journey for customers looking to access their credit information in India.

VMLY&R India will aid customers of CRIF High Mark with simplified digital experience. In addition, the agency will work with CRIF High Mark to enhance CX of existing users, with advanced benefits to address their evolving needs – ranging from procuring own credit scores and business credit scores.

According to the company, the partnership stemmed out of the need to digitally evolve the customer’s journey of procuring their credit report and scores. The digital wave has revolutionised the credit sector and there is also a need to simplify and digitalise the process of procuring one’s own credit report from a credit bureau, Wilfred Sigler, director, sales and marketing, CRIF India said. “Our understanding of user needs coupled with the digital expertise of VMLY&R can facilitate a smarter online user-interface that will significantly fortify the online customer journeys and make the customer experience seamless,” he claimed.

To kick off the new relationship, VMLY&R ran a collaborative workshop for the core team of CRIF High Mark using design thinking principles and modelled a multi-phase plan that the partnership will focus on. For Alpa Dedhia, business director, VMLY&R India, this is a time when consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about data security and are relying on peers, colleagues and relatives for financial information. “Our goal is to help CRIF High Mark become a part of their network, a trustworthy institution that they can rely on to keep their data secure while providing services that will benefit their businesses and lives,” Dedhia added further.

