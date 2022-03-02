VMLY&R India elevates Pooja Jauhari to Group CEO

Pooja Jauhari takes over from Anil Nair, who is moving on to pursue new opportunities

Global brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R today has appointed Pooja Jauhari as chief executive officer, VMLY&R India across its group of companies. Based out of VMLY&R’s Mumbai office, Jauhari will report in to Tripti Lochan, co-CEO, VMLY&R Asia who is based in Singapore. Pooja Jauhari takes over from Anil Nair, who is moving on to pursue new opportunities.

Since welcoming The Glitch into the VMLY&R network in 2020, together with VMLY&R India, the whole is far greater than the sum of the parts, Tripti Lochan, co-CEO, VMLY&R Asia, said. “Pooja Jauhari’s proven track record of having driven a gender-blind and positive influence approach, aligns perfectly with our ongoing vision towards ever-improving our own inclusivity and progressiveness. Combined with her track record in growing The Glitch to be one of India’s best-known agencies, producing work for clients both nationally and globally, we believe her elevation makes us even better at creating connected brands, driving business for our clients, and positively impacting the communities they live in,” she added.

Anil Nair joined VMLY&R in 2019 from Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi India, where he was CEO (digital) and managing partner. VMLY&R first welcomed Pooja Jauhari in 2020, as the CEO of The Glitch.

In her new role, Jauhari will oversee the agency’s combined operations, including VMLY&R, The Glitch, VMLY&R commerce and GTB, across its three offices in India – Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. She is also tasked with further integration of the network’s creative excellence in India, with its very strong customer experience, commerce, and data capabilities. Pooja Jauhari moved to Unilever and then Worldwide Media before joining creative powerhouse The Glitch in 2013. There, she was instrumental to the agency’s success, leading its strategic planning, plus setting its goals and approach to both business and culture.

Central to this success was Pooja Jauhari’s progressive vision, and her efforts to make The Glitch a genderblind, inclusive, and progressive high-performance workspace; producing work that has a positive influence on society via ‘normalising not cause-vetising’.

