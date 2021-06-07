VMLY&R India appoints Mukund Olety as chief creative officer

His mandate will include bolstering the agency’s creative capabilities

Global brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R has appointed Mukund Olety as its chief creative officer with immediate effect. Olety will be a part of VMLY&R India’s senior leadership council and have a dual reporting line into Anil Nair, CEO of VMLY&R India and Valerie Madon, chief creative officer, VMLY&R Asia. His last assignment was with BBDO China as group creative director.

Before joining VMLY&R, Olety led creative teams at BBDO China on Mars Wrigley, Visa, and Volkswagen. A tenured agency professional, he has also previously partnered with Ogilvy in Beijing to create digital and integrated campaigns for Nestle and Audi.

With experience in India, China, and South-East Asia; Olety, at the rudder of the creative team, will be instrumental in developing and strengthening the creative capabilities in India in tandem with VMLY&R’s positioning of creating connected brands that add value for clients by harnessing creativity, technology, and culture. His mandate will include driving the agency’s creative vision and nurturing its creative talent.

“VMLY&R has a potent mix of creativity, technology, culture, and commerce. That is everything you need to create connected brands for the new age. What bowled me over was the ambition that Anil and the team have for the India office. With industry legends like Tripti, Valerie and Anil at the helm, there is not a better group of people I want to take this ride with. I am looking forward to creating connected, future-facing and awesome work for our key clients and brands,” Olety said.

“Mukund has extensive experience working on both local and global brands and working at both Indian and international levels. This grasp of both, coupled with his passion for creativity, makes him an outstanding addition to the VMLY&R family,” Nair added on the appointment.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Olety has also had stints with agencies such as Leo Burnett- Malaysia, O&M India, JWT, DDB Mudra and has worked on a host of reputed brands such as Mercedes, McDonald’s, Carlsberg, Samsung, Durex, Unilever, Maxis Telecom, Nike, ESPN, Bingo and Coke, among others.

