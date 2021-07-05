VMLY&R India appointed digital agency on record for Jockey India

The mandate was won after a closely contested multi-agency pitch

VMLY&R has been appointed the agency-on-record (AOR) for Jockey’s digital communication mandate in India. The agency’s scope will encompass digital strategy, planning and creative solutions to sustain and grow Jockey’s position in the innerwear and athleisure category, across all digital platforms. The mandate was won after a closely contested multi-agency pitch.

The new win will be led by VMLY&R’s Mumbai office, focusing on building equity and creating digital communication for Jockey and the entire portfolio of sub-brands including Jockey Woman and Jockey Juniors. VMLY&R will partner with Jockey as it ventures into new areas which will involve innovations, commerce and data driven marketing.

“With its global expertise across various strategic, creative, digital dimensions, the agency will play a critical role in the brand’s growth plans for the future,” Karthik Yathindra, AVP and head – marketing and product management, Jockey India, said.

“Our focus will be to make the brand thrive in an ecosystem that connects the brand closely with its consumers values; in contemporising its appeal amongst emerging consumer segments and through ever emerging touchpoints. Helping the brand become more conversational and in the moment,” Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R India, stated on the association with the brand.

Part of WPP, VMLY&R is a global brand and customer experience agency that harnesses creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. Made up of more than 12,000 employees worldwide, the agency has principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney. VMLY&R India encompasses VMLY&R, The Glitch and VMLY&R Commerce, and works with client partners including Colgate Palmolive, Marico, Ford, ICICI Bank, Kraft Heinz, Future Group, PepsiCo, Abbott Pharma and Swaraj Tractors.

