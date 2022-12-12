VMLY&R India announces its new CEO, Saurabh Saksena

VMLY&R has announced the appointment of Saurabh Saksena as chief executive officer of VMLY&R India. According to the company, Saksena will report to Hari Ramanathan, CEO, VMLY&R (South and South-East Asia, and Japan). As per a company statement, Saksena’s responsibility will comprise driving the integration of the company’s capabilities across India – from creative to transformational solutions at the intersection of brand and customer experience, data, platforms and commerce.

The agency houses talent from across specialisations that don’t usually exist together in a single agency, Saurabh Saksena, CEO, VMLY&R India, said. “This makes it well-positioned to harness creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. VMLY&R has growth potential in India, and we will continue to build on this foundation,” he added.

Prior to this role, Saksena was the president of Red Fuse Communications, India, the WPP agency that manages Colgate-Palmolive. For it, he was tasked with offering client businesses which helped him to grow his expertise in social, customer relationship management (CRM), full-funnel management and new-age media. Following that, he was CEO at both JWT and Ogilvy, Malaysia.

For Hari Ramanathan, India is an anchor market in Asia with a breadth and depth of offerings that are unmatched in the industry.

Also Read: MediaCom bags the media operations mandate for Zound Industries

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook