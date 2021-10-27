VKC Pride launches new campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

VKC Group recently roped in Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador

Footwear brand VKC Pride has launched a new campaign, ‘India’s Pride, My Pride’. The film features actor Amitabh Bachchan where the actor shares his detailed views on hard work. Rather than portraying the actor as a character in the story, the brand decided to feature Bachchan as himself in the campaign. As per a statement from the brand, the film has been launched on BBC and CNN to inspire the Indian footwear industry to compete on a global scale. “We believe the Indian footwear industry must be soon ready to compete with the world’s footwear manufacturing leader China,” VKC Razak, managing director, VKC Group, said.

“VKC Pride is a very bold brand that has led the footwear industry in India with its pioneering thoughts and ideas in using innovations and technology to serve the common man. VKC Pride is a promise to partner with the common man always to take their aspirations to a new high by helping them dream new dreams and reminding them of cherishing those dreams every moment of their lives when they see their VKC Pride footwear,” Razak added.

VKC Group recently roped in Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. This association marks the actor’s first collaboration with any footwear brand, VKC Price said in a statement. According to the statement, the campaign is more about the value system that goes into the making of the product, rather than the product itself. Moreover, the brand aims to inspire Indians to work hard and contribute to the nation during the pandemic times through this campaign.

The ‘India’s Pride, My Pride’ Campaign was conceived to be different from all other campaigns in the footwear industry and yet firmly resting on the VKC strategy platform, Manoj Matthai, founder, strategist and chief creative officer, Breakthrough Brand and Business Consulting, said.

