VKC Nuts ropes in Amrita Raichand as its brand ambassador

VKC Nuts has roped in Amrita Raichand as a brand ambassador. With this association, VKC’s brand Nutraj has also announced the launch of Bactopure, a category of nuts and dry fruits. Being a certified nutritionist along with a celebrity influencer, Amrita Raichand is a perfect fit for the brand, Gunjan Jain, managing director, VKC Nuts Pvt. Ltd. said. “With Amrita Raichand onboard, we hope to be able to not only highlight the importance of including nuts and dry fruits in our daily lives but consuming them in the purest ways,” he added.

Amrita Raichand is a lifestyle chef, certified nutritionist, Tedx Speaker, anchor and a writer. She also has her YouTube Channel named Amrita Raichand – Chef and Beyond. Sharing her joy on the association,, “As a mother and a nutritionist, I regularly come across questions on the benefits of nuts and dry fruits, how to choose the best quality, where should we buy them from, and many more. I feel extremely delighted to have associated with a brand that considers health and hygiene as paramount. With Nutraj as a partner, I hope I am able to bust the myths around the consumption of nuts and draw some light on the importance of consuming the right quality of nuts. I look forward to this journey of good health and great choices,” Amrita Raichand stated.

Established in 1926, VKC Nuts Pvt. Ltd. is a four-generation heritage company in the Nuts & Dried Fruits industry in India. The “Nutraj” range of Nuts & Dried Fruits are available pan India at leading supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience store, gourmet shops, online portals, and other retail avenues.

