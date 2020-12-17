Vivo urges smartphone users to choose their #SwitchOff time

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Lowe Lintas

With smartphones taking center stage amidst the pandemic, Vivo has rolled out its #SwitchOff campaign urging smartphone users to choose to take a break from their smartphones and spend quality time with their near and dear ones. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Lowe Lintas.

The campaign is founded on the observation from ‘Vivo Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2020’ study which brought out that the increased screen time could have an impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of a person. This excessive usage is in turn is having an adverse impact on relationships.

The campaign unveils a thought-provoking film that underlines the observation that even when people sit with friends/family, they are still engrossed on their phones, and this impacts the quality of time spent. The video shows members of the family who are glued to their smartphone screens while sitting at the dining table. Featuring Fareeda Jalal, the film showcases a playful metaphor that is used to communicate the larger issue of quality family time being spent on smartphones.

The year of social distancing allowed us to stay connected and updated with the help of a smartphone, Nipun Marya, director brand strategy, Vivo India, said. “From working to studying, consuming entertaining content, and staying connected with friends and family, we spent most of the time on our phones. The smartphone emerged as the central nervous system for everything, but its excessive use has impacted human relationships. Vivo India commissioned this campaign to sensitise people about the benefits of mindful use of smartphones and spread the message of why there is a need to #SwitchOff your phones once in a while for healthier minds and stronger relationships,” he added further.

“Staying constantly connected comes at a cost. And when it keeps us away from the ones who love us for absurd amounts of time, that cost can be a bit too high. In the end, the only answer is balance. By furthering the #SwitchOff campaign it started last year, Vivo India has further strengthened its commitment to that balance,” Amar Singh, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said.

