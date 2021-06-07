Vivo ropes in Sara Ali Khan for the upcoming Y-series of smartphones

The association will focus on showcasing the style and design of Y-Series smartphones

Global smartphone brand Vivo has on-boarded actress Sara Ali Khan as its ‘chief style icon’ for the upcoming Y-series of smartphones. As part of the association, Khan will be seen across the marketing campaign of the upcoming Y series smartphones, starting from Y73, Vivo said in an official statement.

The association will focus on showcasing the style and design of Y-Series smartphones. “As the chief style icon for the Y-Series range, Sara Ali Khan will bring out the perfect combination of style, strength and joy for vivo’s existing as well as potential consumers. To add more style to the launch of Y73, Sara Ali Khan would also be doing a special unboxing on 10th June, unveiling the stylish Y73,” the company added.

“At vivo, our focus is always to meet the evolving consumer needs and preferences, and we are committed to bringing joy to our consumers’ lives. Associating with a style icon will help deliver the key focused message for the upcoming Y-Series smartphones,” Nipun Marya, director-brand strategy, vivo India, said on the association.

“Working with vivo has been an absolute joy in the past and collaborating with them again for their upcoming series will be an amazing experience. Associating with a brand that understands and focuses on design and latest technology for their consumers is great,” Khan stated on her association with the brand.

vivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering services to approximately 550 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 600 service centers in India.

Read Also: VMLY&R India appoints Mukund Olety as chief creative officer

Read Also: With #DettolSalutes campaign, Reckitt replaces logo with Covid-19 stories

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook