vivo rolls out new brand purpose film #LiveTheJoy

Vivo has released a new ad film in India, ‘Live the joy’ highlighting the purpose of vivo as a technology brand and its core message ‘create a world of joy through superior yet simplified technology and experiences’. For Yogendra Sriramula, director, brand strategy, vivo India, the campaign is aligned with the brand philosophy. “Today while coping with a fast-paced life, chasing social validation, materialism, and individualistic pursuits, we sometimes miss that we are blessed to be surrounded by an abundance of joy in our lives. To bridge this gap, we aim to use technology to bring people together, helping them find joy in the daily moments,” he stated.

The digital video commercial (DVC) through its narrative seeks to communicate how one can find joy in every moment in their lives as long as they look at it from the right perspective. The film highlights this point by depicting instances such as the moment of an interesting looking shadow or the peak of a roller coaster ride, the exchange of messages or a public gesture of love, sharing your laughter with hundreds on stage or giggling to yourself while scrolling through social media. The film uses these instances to communicate the contrast between moments that are associated with happiness and those that bring about just as much joy, lest we look at them through vivo’s perspective.

vivo is a technology company that is supported by a network of R&D centres in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an. Currently, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions.

