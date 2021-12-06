VIVO Pro Kabaddi League launches #JoBhidegaWohBadhega featuring MS Dhoni

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League will commence from December 22, 2021

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League has rolled out a new campaign #JoBhidegaWohBadhega to promote the league’s return after two years on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. For the campaign, the league has onboarded MS Dhoni to feature in the campaign film.

Kabaddi has strong following among millions of fans who missed the sport during the pandemic and can now re-engage with #LePanga, Sanjog Gupta, head, Sports, Star and Disney India, said. “The campaign celebrates the indomitable human spirit which has to overcome all kinds of challenges, big and small. We believe Kabaddi exemplifies this very spirit in its gameplay as the raider dares to enter the opposition team’s half of the mat and takes on many defenders to triumph. Winning in life as in Kabaddi needs us to press forward with belief and take challenges head on. ‘Jo Bhidega toh Badhega’ stands for this common truth,” he added.

Taking forward the #LePanga theme, the film cinematically envisages diverse stories featuring the youth of today, who will not bow down to any sort of pain, pressure or bullying and overcome such staunch challenges with equal aplomb. An injured player braving the pain for his team, a young girl fighting against harassment from a group of boys or junior resisting from being ragged by his seniors at a hostel are some of the stories featured in the film.

“The action-packed sport requires quick thinking, situational awareness, swift moves and a daring attitude, which combined with Disney-Star’s unrivalled and innovative coverage makes it a compelling watch”, he added.

Moving away from its previous caravan format, vivo PKL Season 8 will be held at a single venue in Bengaluru. The tournament will feature Triple Panga (Triple Headers) on the first four days in the opening week. Bengaluru Bulls will square off with U Mumba in the opening match. The highly anticipated ‘Southern Derby’ between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be the second match followed by UP Yoddha squaring off with defending champions Bengal Warriors in the final match of the day.

