vivo launches its CareWithJoy campaign in partnership with FCB India

vivo has partnered with FCB India to launch its ‘CareWithJoy’ campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to highlight how the brand is committed to doing all it takes to bring a smile to the customers’ faces, it claimed. As per the company, the campaign attempted to encapsulate the brand’s commitment to delivering a well-rounded experience, with both its products and its after-sales customer service.

As a customer-centric brand, vivo has worked hard to establish a strong nationwide network of over 650 service centres that are managed entirely by the company, Yogendra Sriramula, head, brand strategy, vivo India, said. “Our new campaign explains how we provide our customers with a reassuring and caring experience,” he added.

According to the company, the campaign is in line with the brand’s continued efforts to enhance customers’ lives through vivo’s services and offer a holistic customer experience to all of its customers, the company claimed.

