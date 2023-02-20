vivo launches ‘Color My Style’ with Sara Ali Khan for its latest offering

Vivo has released a music video,‘Colour My Style’, starring actress Sara Ali Khan, on the launch of its all-new Y100 smartphone.

vivo roped in singer Shalmali Kholgade to sing the fun and peppy track in the video.

Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, the music video builds on the proposition of ‘It’s my style’. The hook step and the music track received a lot of traction among people who are replicating Sara’s stylish moves to participate in the #StyleDance challenge on social media. The challenge has recorded 3000+ entries with in a period of 1 week.

Talking about the film, Yogendra Sriramula, head brand strategy, vivo India, said, “Aimed at our next-gen customers, with this new product offering, vivo’s endeavor is to offer an innovative product to the tech-savvy young consumers looking for a stylish and tech-advanced smartphone in the premium Y-series range.”

Through this campaign, vivo targets spontaneous and experimentative young consumers showcasing the brand’s design-focused devices that encompasses a deep understanding of their needs.

