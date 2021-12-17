Vivo India urges parents to reduce smartphone usage to connect with their children

The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas

Smartphone brand Vivo has launched the third edition of the #SwitchOff campaign. The campaign encourages parents to cut down the screen time and reduce phone use to spend more time with their children. With the story of a father-son duo, it narrates how parents are missing out on being fully present in their children’s lives. The campaign is based on the insight from vivo-CyberMedia Research (CMR) study ‘Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2021’. As per the study, 74% of parents confess that their smartphone usage has hurt their relationship with their children, the company said in a statement.



According to Yogendra Sriramula, director, brand strategy, Vivo India, the pandemic has made digital technology and smartphone devices an indispensable need for all of us. But we don’t often realise how excessive usage of these devices is impacting the young and naïve minds around us.



“We might be around our children, but the quality of the time spent with them is something that we don’t pay much attention to. Hence, this year, we thought of focusing on driving awareness and realisation of excessive smartphone usage by adults that is impacting their relationship with their kids. And, that is what vivo’s SwitchOff film depicts,” Sriramula added.



The campaign film that has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas shows how a good father-son relationship was of ‘best friends’ before the smartphone became indispensable. At the end, the father realises the need to disconnect after his son expresses his sadness for not being able to connect like before and recapture the relationship he shared with his son.



“Children are very quick to pick up on the signals we send out. And a child’s mind is a very fertile place. This film conceptualised by Rajat, Vishal, Stuti and Kushal, explores what may be going through a child’s mind as he sees his parents obsessing with their phone. What inferences his little mind might draw. And how it’s imperative for adults to find it within themselves, to stop,” Amar Singh, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said.

