Vivo India looks to further strengthen its position in 2020

Chinese mobile handset manufacturer Vivo, which claims the be the third-largest player in terms of market share is looking to further strengthen its position in 2020, Nipun Marya, director brand strategy, Vivo India, told BrandWagon Online. “When it comes to awareness, Vivo is on the scale of 100%, however in terms of consideration, it is the second most preferred brand. So that is something on the agenda, we would work towards creating a stronger brand connect,” Marya added.

Vivo which has been present in the country for five years now, claims that it has a customer base of 55 million. Further, the aim will be to better products such as camera capabilities. “ Even as Vivo phones are popular for a good camera, in the coming we would like to better the product and own the space,” he noted.

As part of the brand-building exercise, the handset manufacturer is ending the year on the back of a new campaign, #SwitchOff. The campaign features Vivo’s brand ambassador actor Aamir Khan. According to Marya, the campaign is divided into three sections. The first leg of the campaign is a survey conducted by Vivo and CyberMedia Research (CMR), followed by an online as well as a radio campaign. “The digital campaign encourages smartphone users in India to switch off from their mobile devices and spend quality time with family and friends,” he noted.

About 75% of the respondents agreed to have owned a smartphone in their teens and of them, 41% were hooked to phones even before graduating from high school, revealed the findings of the research conducted by Vivo and CMR. The study further stated that an average Indian spends one-third of their waking hours on their phone, which translates to 1,800 hours a year. Also, 30% fewer people meet family and loved ones multiple times a month now versus 10 years ago. For Marya, three out of five people said that it’s important to have a life separate from mobile phones and that could help them lead to happier lives.

The handset manufacturer has released its campaign featuring actor Aamir Khan on YouTube besides social media. “Every media has its own strength, while digital drives engagement, TV and other mass media is used to build awareness and reach. Going forward, we will continue to use these mediums on the basis of need and objective,” Marya noted. Additionally, it has released a radio campaign focusing on mental health. Vivo has roped in Sameer Malhotra, director, and head, department of mental health and behavioral science, Max Super Speciality Hospital, for the campaign.

