Vivo India lauds the efforts of health workers in its new campaign

The digital film captures the routine of healthcare professionals during the covid 19 outbreak across the country

In order to applaud the efforts of doctors and frontline health workers across the country, smartphone brand Vivo India has launched a campaign ‘Heroes Who Care.’ Conceptualised by Dentsu Impact, the campaign salutes the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Moreover, the brand has also donated two lakh surgical and N95 masks to support the health workers. Doctors and frontline medical staff have shown tremendous courage in combating the global pandemic, Nipun Marya, director brand strategy, Vivo India said. “With this digital film, we at Vivo India would like to truly thank these real heroes in white, blue and green capes and salute them for fronting this battle so we can stay safe,” he added.

The digital film captures the routine of healthcare professionals in order to combat the deadly virus and highlights the message ‘Heroes Do Wear Capes’ to showcase the efforts and how they are leaving no stones unturned to support the entire nation during the difficult time. Furthermore, it also reminds people that while the world is practicing social distancing, the real heroes are out there, fighting it out every single moment and are making sacrifices above and beyond their call of duty to overcome the global health crisis.

According to Anupama Ramaswamy, national creative director, Dentsu Impact, the idea revolves around a simple truth that when the world is in danger, it looks to its heroes to save it.The doctors, nurses and medical staff are sacrificing everything and thinking above their safety in order to save lives and we should be thankful for their courage, determination, selflessness during these testing times. “This film is an ode to their fighting spirit, and the fact that they are the ones who are giving the rest of us hope,” she explained.

