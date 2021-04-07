Vivo announces Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador

Kohli will be seen spreading awareness and promoting the launch of Vivo’s upcoming products series in the pipeline

Global smartphone brand Vivo has announced Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador. With the association, Vivo aims to reach the millennials and technologically driven consumers. A 360-degree marketing approach will characterise Vivo’s association with Virat Kohli, the company said.

As per the association, Kohli will be seen spreading awareness and promoting the launch of Vivo’s upcoming products series in the pipeline. The association will include all ATL and BTL activities, including the brand’s forthcoming TV campaigns and print, outdoor, social media, and events.

At Vivo, our focus is always on our consumer needs and preferences, and we are committed to bringing joy to our consumers’ lives, Nipun Marya, director-brand strategy, Vivo India, said. “Collaborating with someone as effervescent as Virat is a great way to better connect with our young consumers. Along with Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan, we wish to widen our brand reach, and we are confident that associating with a sports figure will help us in reaching a wider audience,” he added.

“I am really looking forward to this association. As a sportsperson, I understand the importance of consistency and commitment in the game. Vivo, as a brand, has established itself as one of the leading players in the Indian smartphone market with its consistency towards delivering innovative technology. The way Vivo has brought joy to its customers’ lives through simplified technology, and advancements in mobile photography are game-winning. Associating with such a brand that understands and delivers to the audience is quite exciting,” Kohli added.

To establish a connect with the young Indian users, Vivo, has also associated with IPL. “Over the years, Vivo’s association with IPL has helped them connect with their consumers along with expanding pan India brand presence,” the company said in an official statement.

Read Also: Voice is the next big trend in the digital world: GroupM Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook