VIVO and Amazon Prime recorded the highest brand recall during phase 1 of IPL 2021: Report

Defending champions Mumbai Indians were the favourite team followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

E-commerce brands emerged as biggest spenders before and during the first phase of IPL 2021, with VIVO and Amazon Prime at the top of the recall hierarchy given their high media spends on the tournament, according to a study by Havas Media Group India and YouGov. Titled, ‘HI-CRICKET’ the study also revealed that food delivery brands such as Swiggy also enjoyed a high recall with the frequency of ordering remaining high with close to 80% of respondents having ordered food online at least once during the match time. Similarly, Dream11 was the highest recalled main sponsor, followed by Byju’s and PhonePe.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that at the onset of the IPL, defending champions Mumbai Indians were the favourite team followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Furthermore, as per the study, most of the top brands saw an increased association with personal and collective benefits. Automobile brands such as Hyundai, Renault and Kia and durable brands such as Voltas, Signify (Philips) and Havells witnessed an increased loyalty conversion. Across all the brands tracked as part of this study, every stage of the consumer funnel registered positive shifts when comparing the pre vs during tournament numbers, Sanchita Roy, head – strategy, Havas Media Group India, said, “One of the pertinent questions that clients ask is the business outcome of high impact properties. At Havas, keeping in line with our meaningful brands philosophy, we wanted to understand the effect that IPL has on driving meaningfulness for brands across key high spending categories like auto, e-commerce, fantasy sports, online food delivery and so on. What we have observed is that across brands, personal and collective perceptions have improved with the onset of the IPL. Personal parameters like value for money and convenience, and collective perceptions of trust and respect saw the highest increase across brands.”

The research was commissioned between April 2, 2021 to May 7, 2021, during the first leg of IPL 2021. The study encompasses 4500 online respondents across 10 cities in India, which gives a deeper understanding of how a larger-than-life platform like the IPL helps move mind measures. The study aims to establish a direct co-relation between brand metrics and a high-impact and high-visible property like the IPL.

For R Venkatasubramanian, president and national head – investments, Havas Media Group India, the second phase of IPL 2021 is going to be equally big or supersede phase one in terms of ratings and revenue. “The entry cost is relatively very less considering it’s a high impact property that is coinciding with the festival period once again, hence it will be bigger for advertisers than last year. We estimate that the overall festive spends would increase by 20-25% over 2020. And the IPL will play a pivotal role as a platform for the advertisers. Star Sports has renewed and signed five co-presenting sponsors and 10 associate sponsors for the second phase of the IPL which includes categories like E-commerce, Gaming, Online Education, Telecom, FMCG and several others. The inventory is almost sold out,” he highlighted.

