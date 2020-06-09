Vivek Gambhir steps down as GCPL’s CEO and MD, Nisaba Godrej to take over

Nisaba Godrej succeeds Vivek Gambhir, who has worked with the company for 11 years

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has announced changes to its leadership team, effective July 1, 2020. As per the changes, Nisaba Godrej, currently the executive chairperson of the company, will take on the additional role of managing director and chief executive officer (CEO). She will succeed Vivek Gambhir, GCPL’s current MD and CEO, who according to the company, has resigned for personal reasons and will step down from his role on June 30.

Humanity is going through difficult times right now and GCPL is committed to doing whatever is necessary to serve its stakeholders and community, Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products, said. “I look forward to working closely with our team members to drive our company ahead with clarity, hard work, kindness and a strong sense of purpose, to emerge stronger on the other side,” she added further on her appointment.

Vivek Gambhir, who retired after a 11 years long stint with the brand, cited family and health reasons for stepping down from his role. According to Gambhir, over the last decade, GCPL has transformed into a leading emerging markets home and personal care company, with ambitious aspirations. “Nisaba has been a key architect of GCPL’s growth journey. I am sure that under her inspiring and authentic leadership, GCPL will achieve even greater success ahead,” he stated.

Part of the over 123-year young Godrej Group, Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company building a presence in three emerging markets including Asia, Africa, Latin America across three categories in the home care, personal care, hair care segment. The company’s portfolio includes brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol, Hit, Godrej Aer among others.

