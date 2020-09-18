  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vistaprint’s Bharath Sastry on life beyond work

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 7:11 AM

From Hush Puppies, to Amazon and Zomato are some of his favourite brands

Bharath Sastry, CEO, Vistaprint IndiaBharath Sastry, CEO, Vistaprint India

The Job

There is nothing that you can’t love about bringing a sense of pride and joy to your customers or consumers. That’s something that I absolutely love about Vistaprint. Added to this, there is a lot of empowerment and freedom to decide and act, while still being part of a global organisation which enables you to continuously learn and leverage best practices. And, of course, the outstanding talent in the India team and the opportunity keep me motivated and fulfilled. I see that there is scope for a shift of mindset in the industry from only printing to personalisation and understanding the importance of brand building.

The Weekdays

A typical day for me is a combination of pre-planned meetings and available time. My work schedule at home is exactly like how it would have been at the office. I start and end at the same time. I typically have two to three meetings/ conference calls in a day with the local or global teams. I also make time to go through data, have informal conversations and just to think. It’s important to keep time aside to just think, as it can lead to disruptive ideas. I take short breaks in between to spend time with loved ones or just have a cup of tea. What I look forward to most is to discover or hear consumer insights, which lead to more opportunities of consumer delight and business growth. In the evenings, I relax and spend time with family and friends, catch up on reading or watch a show.

The Weekend

For me, the best way to plan a weekend is to leave it unplanned and surrender to spontaneity. It can be an impulse to go on a drive or just veg out at home in front of the TV, and order something in over a drink.

The Toys

None really, apart from my laptop and mobile phone.

The Logos

Instead of just going by labels, I tend to wear brands that fit me well or use those which offer convenience. Some of the brands that I prefer to wear or use are Hush Puppies, Abercrombie, Amazon, Zomato and Budweiser.

