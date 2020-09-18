Vistaprint’s Bharath Sastry on life beyond work

Bharath Sastry, CEO, Vistaprint India

The Job

There is nothing that you can’t love about bringing a sense of pride and joy to your customers or consumers. That’s something that I absolutely love about Vistaprint. Added to this, there is a lot of empowerment and freedom to decide and act, while still being part of a global organisation which enables you to continuously learn and leverage best practices. And, of course, the outstanding talent in the India team and the opportunity keep me motivated and fulfilled. I see that there is scope for a shift of mindset in the industry from only printing to personalisation and understanding the importance of brand building.

The Weekdays

A typical day for me is a combination of pre-planned meetings and available time. My work schedule at home is exactly like how it would have been at the office. I start and end at the same time. I typically have two to three meetings/ conference calls in a day with the local or global teams. I also make time to go through data, have informal conversations and just to think. It’s important to keep time aside to just think, as it can lead to disruptive ideas. I take short breaks in between to spend time with loved ones or just have a cup of tea. What I look forward to most is to discover or hear consumer insights, which lead to more opportunities of consumer delight and business growth. In the evenings, I relax and spend time with family and friends, catch up on reading or watch a show.

The Weekend

For me, the best way to plan a weekend is to leave it unplanned and surrender to spontaneity. It can be an impulse to go on a drive or just veg out at home in front of the TV, and order something in over a drink.

The Toys

None really, apart from my laptop and mobile phone.

The Logos

Instead of just going by labels, I tend to wear brands that fit me well or use those which offer convenience. Some of the brands that I prefer to wear or use are Hush Puppies, Abercrombie, Amazon, Zomato and Budweiser.

