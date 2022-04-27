VistaPrint launches its new campaign

VistaPrint India has rolled out a new ad campaign, ‘Mera naam, meri shaan’ (my name my pride) in order to help strengthen the business-customer relationship. With this ad campaign, VistaPrint seeks to highlight the pride that individuals feel when something is connected to their names, which is deeply tied to their sense of self. Conceptualised by Sideways Consulting, the campaign will be promoted across digital mediums such as YouTube, Facebook and various OTT platforms.

For Bharath Sastry, chief executive officer, VistaPrint India, when a small business is appreciated by its customers, when an entrepreneur is just starting up, when any individual just wants to create and display an identity, there is a sense of pride. “The company attempts to highlight that emotion.”

The ad film shows several small business owners interacting with their customers and going about their daily lives, all of whom feel proud and a lot more confident once they see their product/merchandise packaging carrying their name or their company’s name.

“Besides monetary benefits, for an entrepreneur or an owner, an important outcome of running a business is establishing their identity and the respect that comes from doing so. The film we have created aims to capture this feeling that Vistaprint understands very well and provides services that bring it alive,” Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways Consulting, added.

A Cimpress company, Vistaprint provides customised products for small business owners and individuals. VistaPrint offers a selection of products and printing services such as visiting cards, letterheads, and stationery for businesses and products such as coffee mugs, calendars, books, and clothing for individuals.

