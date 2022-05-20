Vishnu Srivatsav appointed as national creative director at 22feet Tribal Worldwide

Vishnu Srivatsav has been appointed as national creative director (NCD) at 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the digital marketing agency from DDB Mudra Group. Prior to this, he was the creative head of DDB Mudra’s South office. Srivatsav will take over from Debashish Ghosh, the former NCD at 22feet Tribal Worldwide. He will continue to report to Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group.

With the appointment of Srivatsav as NCD, the agency aims to combine brand-first thinking with digital-first solutions for the next phase of growth. As per the company, since 2015, Srivatsav has led some of the group’s award-winning campaigns. Under his leadership, DDB Mudra’s South office produced campaigns such as Puma’s Suede Gully and Battlegrounds Mobile India’s game responsibly.

“Srivatsav recently led our South office to one of our best years creatively. I look forward to him taking this momentum and his energy into the opportunity at 22feet,” Mathew said.

As per Preetham Venkky, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Srivatsav has been an inspiration for the creative team. “ His grasp on culture, specifically internet culture, is arguably the best in the country, and established through his work over the years,” he added.

In a career span of over 20 years, Srivastav has won over 150 accolades including consecutive Cannes Gold Lions, two Cannes Bronze, an Adfest Gold Lotus, Design and Art Direction (D&AD) Inbooks, One Show Merits, and a D&AD Pencil for writing in press advertising.

“To lead an awesome team of creatives and being part of one of the most exciting names in digital – 22feet Tribal Worldwide – is nothing short of a privilege. I can’t wait to get started on this journey,” Srivatsav stated on his new role in the organisation.

