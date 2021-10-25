Vishal Nicholas gets additional role of head, strategy at Dentsu Impact

He will continue to report to Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group

Vishal Nicholas has been given the role to lead strategy for Dentsu Impact, a dentsuMB company, in addition to his current role of planning and strategy head, dentsuMB. In his new role, Nicholas will manage planning and strategy, South, Mumbai and Delhi for both the agencies. He will continue to report to Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group.

“As we continue to strengthen and reshape our creative offering in the Indian market, we needed a planning leader who has experience with both traditional and new-age businesses; and Vishal was the obvious choice to steer the strategy product for both dentsuMB and Dentsu Impact,” Rao said.

Nicholas, who comes with over 16 years of experience, has experience of working with renowned brands such as Flipkart, Tata Tea’s JaagoRe platform, Myntra, TVS Motors, ITC Aashirvaad and Britannia during his stint at Lowe Lintas and McCann. Nicholas started his journey with Dentsu India in 2015 as senior vice president and brand strategy head. Initially, he was responsible for the planning output across the all the offices, Bangalore,Mumbai,Chennai and Kochi. He holds an MBA degree in marketing from International Management Institute.

“Ever since I joined dentsu, I’ve always been excited about the Eastern approach to building brands with simplicity and second-order thinking at its core. With dentsuMB, the combination of the East and West make it even more compelling. And with Dentsu Impact’s fantastic roster of clients, I look forward to achieving greater business outcomes for them,” Nicholas said.

Dentsu Impact and dentsuMB are part of the dentsuMB Group in India that also houses the agencies Dentsu Webchutney, Dentsu One and Taproot Dentsu.

