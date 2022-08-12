Vishal Gupta to lead the consumer beauty brands for Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) has appointed Vishal Gupta as executive vice president for its consumer beauty brands. With nearly three decades of experience in the FMCG space, Gupta joins Nykaa from Unilever. In his latest role at Unilever Russia, Gupta helmed the beauty and personal care business comprising a large portfolio of international and local brands including Lux, Surf Excel, Wheel and Sunlight to name a few.

“Nykaa’s own beauty brands have been built on the principles of quality, authenticity, and inclusivity. This approach to brand building is what has led us to become much loved by the Indian consumer. Gupta now has the responsibility of carrying on its rich legacy, and taking brand Nykaa to even greater heights, and into more consumers’ hearts,” Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO, Nykaa, said on the appointment.

An IIT Delhi and IIM Bengaluru alumni, Gupta’s Unilever stint of over 25 years included turning around many businesses and brands in India, Indonesia, Southeast Asia and Russia. As per the company, he is a stalwart at country-level market development, having driven clutter-breaking brand transformations that have led to profitability and better value for consumers and the business. In addition to being a seasoned leader and brand maverick, Gupta specialises in implementing agility in organisational operations. With his philosophy of customer centricity that resonates with Nykaa, Gupta will steward Nykaa’s transformative growth across its portfolio of owned consumer brands.

“I am joining Nykaa to help build its dynamic portfolio of consumer beauty brands that have become iconic in the Indian beauty ecosystem. Inspired by Falguni’s vision, I look forward to scaling the existing brands and creating new memorable ones that will further help serve the unmet beauty needs of the consumer,” Gupta stated.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar. Since its launch, Nykaa expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. The company claims to offer over 4,500 brands and over 4.6 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications.

