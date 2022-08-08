Vishal Fabrics names Dharmesh Dattani as CFO

Vishal Fabrics Limited has announced the appointment of Dharmesh Dattani as chief financial officer (CFO). Dattani has more than nine years of experience in the area of credit, forex management, and banking channel operations. He has previously worked with DBS Bank (formally known as Lakshmi Villas Bank Limited) as an officer. He joined the Chiripal Group in the year 2014-15 and worked in the area of corporate loans, debt syndication, project funding, and Risk coverage.

“Dattani’s extensive background in credit, forex management, and other operational disciplines will support the company’s commitment to fair financial practices. We look forward to his valuable contributions towards the firm,” Brijmohan Chiripal, managing director, Vishal Fabrics, said on the appointment.

“I am privileged to be given the opportunity to work with a highly committed and professional executive team to deliver on an ambitious growth strategy,” Dattani stated.

Vishal Fabrics Limited (VFL) is a denim manufacturing and fabric processing unit incorporated in 1985. A part of the Chiripal Group, the company leverages over three decades of experience to provide unmatched products to a diverse clientele. The company constantly strives to improve its manufacturing facilities and aims to develop India’s leading dyeing, printing, and processing units. The company claims that its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are equipped with the latest technology and deliver innovative products that adhere to international quality standards.

