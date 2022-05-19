Vishal Fabrics elevates Vinay Thadani as CEO

Vishal Fabrics Limited, a part of the Chiripal Group, has announced the promotion of Vinay Thadani as CEO. He succeeds Brijmohan Chiripal, who has moved on from the position with effect from May 19, 2022. Chiripal will continue as a managing director on the board of the company.

Thadani joined the Chiripal group of companies in 2017 and acted as chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Vishal Fabrics Limited. He was responsible for planning, implementing, and managing the company’s finance activities, and improving the efficiency of the business.

Thadani’s rich experience in the denim industry space coupled with his expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth strategy, Brijmohan Chiripal, managing director, said. “His exceptional abilities in corporate banking, finance, risk analysis, and other operational disciplines have constantly aided the organisation’s equitable financial orientation. Given his strong understanding of our business and proven ability to generate outcomes in our market, we feel he will be the perfect leader to take on this responsibility,” he added further.

“I accept this new challenge and am committed to exceeding our customers’, partners’, workers’, and other stakeholders’ high expectations for VFL. My continuous engagement with Brijmohan Chiripal and the board of Vishal Fabrics gives me confidence that Vishal Fabrics is the long-term home for achieving my professional goals,” Thadani stated.

