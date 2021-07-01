  • MORE MARKET STATS

Visa appoints Leo Burnett as their creative communications partner

By: |
July 01, 2021 6:18 PM

The agency will help execute the vision for the brand and stay relevant to its audiences

Financial services company Visa has appointed Leo Burnett India as their creative communications partner. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office. Leo Burnett is a part of the Publicis Groupe who globally handles the media and production mandate for the brand and provides support for local work globally.

The Indian payments landscape is at an inflection point with many new consumers and businesses going digital, Sujatha V. Kumar, head – marketing, India and South Asia, Visa said. “To help execute our vision for the brand and stay relevant to our audiences, we were looking for the best-in-class innovative thinking and creative capabilities. We found the perfect fit with team Leo Burnett India and we look forward to a successful partnership and some great work,” she added further.

“Visa is transforming the digital payments landscape in India. At Leo Burnett, we always look forward to working with brands who use technology to fuel progress. Also, with Visa being aligned with the Publicis Groupe globally, this partnership helps us demonstrate and leverage our ‘Power of One’ capabilities and gives us the platform to build a seamless narrative for the brand across markets. We are looking forward to this journey,” Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett stated on the association.

Leo Burnett has a global network of 86 agencies. The Indian counterpart is known for building brands based on its Humankind philosophy, believing that “Insightful creativity has the power to change human behaviour”. As a part of the Publicis Groupe, Leo Burnett believes in the Power of One – a platform that helps tell the brand’s narrative across platforms, seamlessly.

