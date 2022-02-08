Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma turn investors and brand ambassadors for Blue Tribe

The association focusses on Blue Tribe’s vision for a world where even the most hardcore non-vegetarian lovers could move away from eating animal-based meat

Blue Tribe, the homegrown plant-based meat brand, has onboarded Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as investors and brand ambassadors. The brand has rolled out a video featuring the new brand ambassadors talking about their association.

“The real problem our environment faces today is that everyone thinks its protection is someone else’s problem. Nonetheless, our products aim at non-vegetarian eaters who want to switch to healthier, environment-friendly products without compromising the taste of their favorite dishes. Our food experts and scientists have been successful in identifying what gives meat its unique taste and texture, and so our products will taste, look, feel and cook exactly like meat,” Sandeep Singh, co-founder, Blue Tribe, said.

He further added that in India, over 60% of the people are non-vegetarian, and most people have no idea about the negative effects it has on the planet. “The good thing is that we are becoming aware of what we eat, and we are grateful to Anushka and Virat for supporting Blue Tribe and spreading this message further.”

“Virat and I have always been animal lovers. It’s been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet. We hope that more people would like to understand the need for it and thus, help the planet and the life in it,” Sharma said.

“At the end of the day, I’m a foodie too. I want to enjoy the kind of food I love without leaving a huge carbon footprint. I know a lot of people feel the same way. This is why I believe, if we can have a lower dependence on meat, without short changing our taste buds, there is potential for a planet-changing impact. This is where Blue Tribe is proving to be a gamechanger, striking a perfect balance between food that’s really tasty AND good for the planet,” Kohli added on the association.

