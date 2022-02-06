  • MORE MARKET STATS

Viraj Nair joins Kalaari Capital as AVP-Marketing

Nair will lead marketing for Kalaari Capital, a technology-focused venture capital firm.

Written by FE Online
Before moving to Kalaari Capital, Nair had a brief stint of about five years with KPMG, an audit firm in various roles.
Viraj Nair has been appointed AVP-marketing, thought leadership and digital communications at Kalaari Capital. Nair will report to Vani Kola, at Kalaari Capital, managing director, Kalaari Capital. 

Based in Bengaluru, in his new role, Nair will lead marketing for Kalaari Capital, a technology-focused venture capital firm. He will focus on enhancing the firm’s reputation and be an industry thought leader through data-driven insights. Nair will also work on digital content strategies to build the company’s brand identity.

Nair has more than 12 years of professional experience wherein he has spent a decade in financial and corporate journalism, covering a wide range of industries. He started his career with Thompson Reuters as a journalist, moving to Financial Express as a senior correspondent covering energy, power, and coal. He has also worked with Economic Times, Mint, Fortune India magazine, and Nikkei Asian Review. In addition, he has done his post-graduate diploma in journalism from the Asian College of Journalism.

Before moving to Kalaari Capital, Nair had a brief stint of about five years with KPMG, an audit firm in various roles. In his last role, Nair managed marketing and communication at KPMG, Singapore.

​​Kalaari Capital is an early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm. The company empowers entrepreneurs by investing in seed and Series A startups and providing solutions that reshape the way Indian work, consume, live and transact.

