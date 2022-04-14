VIP bags unveils ‘Pyaar wahi par soch nai’ campaign

VIP bags has launched a new campaign ‘Pyaar wahi par soch nai’ for the upcoming wedding season. Featuring brand ambassador Vani Kapoor, the campaign promotes the company’s new wedding collection of travel bags. The campaign aims to highlight the Indian society stereotype with a progressive thinking message.

As per the company, marriage is one of the key triggers towards investing in luggage and the advertisement aims to highlight the identity of VIP bags through its brand new collection. “The brand has picked up an insight on how the woman is barraged with blessings which put unnecessary pressures on her right from day one of her new life. Through this film, VIP bags aims to bring in a much-needed shift in people’s perspective of doing away with such unnecessary pressure and enabling the young bride to settle in easily into her new home,” it said in a statement.

The ad film captures the emotions of a new bride while she is all set to embark on a new journey and conveys to women not to succumb to pressures after getting married. In the film Kapoor plays the role of a new bride and represents the outlook of a young Indian woman towards marriage and highlights the pressures that new brides have to submit to.

For Praful Gupta, vice president, marketing, VIP Industries Limited, with the upcoming wedding season, while touching upon the ceremonial aspects of the occasion, VIP bags wanted to stand for something real and more meaningful with this campaign. “The message in the ad film reverberates with the inner voice of every woman in the present-day empowered world. With this messaging, it also showcases our progressive and forward thinking. We roped in Kapoor for this campaign keeping in mind her youth appeal. She certainly resonates with the audiences with her charm and traditional, yet modern approach.” he added.

