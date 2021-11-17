Vini Cosmetics names Vishal Kaul as CEO

Kaul will be responsible for day-to-day operations and executing the company’s long-term strategy

KKR-backed Vini Cosmetics has appointed Vishal Kaul as its chief executive officer (CEO). Kaul will work alongside Vini’s board of directors to execute the company’s growth plans, including new products and categories, in the newly created role of CEO. He will also be responsible for day-to-day operations and executing the company’s long-term strategy. The appointment is effective from February 2022.

“Appointing a consumer-centric and digitally savvy CEO of Vishal’s caliber who can lead Vini into its next phase of growth was one of our and KKR’s top priorities. We welcome his expertise in transforming global consumer businesses, in addition to his strong entrepreneurial perspective and deep understanding of the Indian market and consumers. Alongside our shareholders, we fully back Vishal and look forward to supporting his work to achieve Vini’s vision of becoming a leading provider of personal care products globally,” Darshan Patel, chairman, Vini, said.

Kaul was brought on board after a rigorous global search process that followed investment firm KKR’s acquisition of a majority stake in Vini in July 2021, Vini said in a statement. Kaul brings with him more than two decades of experience in global brand and general management. He will join the company from PepsiCo India. As vice president and business head, beverages business for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan, he is credited for turning around the business of the segment and leading the profitable growth.

“It is a privilege to work closely with Darshanbhai and Dipambhai, who are trailblazers in this industry and have created market-leading brands that have become household names. Increasingly consumers are looking for lifestyle upgrades, quality products, and services. I am confident that we at Vini will continue to innovate and provide a consumer-centric portfolio which will serve the current and evolving needs of our consumers,” Kaul stated.

