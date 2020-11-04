Vim’s new campaign calls for gender equality in dishwashing

The campaign also communicates the functional benefits of the product and how it makes the dishwashing chore easy

Vim, from the house of Hindustan Unilever Limited has launched its new campaign #VimWhatAPlayer that aims to “unstereotype” dishwashing. Seeped from the Covid-led impetus of male participation in household chores, that further got a big fillip with the nationwide lockdown, the brand took this as an opportunity to break the stereotype around dishwashing with this campaign.

The brand has roped in cricketer Virender Sehwag as the protagonist in this campaign, who would communicate the message of overcoming any dishwashing challenge with Vim Liquid. The campaign communicates the functional benefits of the product and how it makes the dishwashing chore easy. To further bolster this message amongst men, the campaign will be aired throughout the current IPL season. Featuring a creative juxtaposition of cricket commentary lines over mundane dishwashing, the TVC efficiently highlights the brand’s positioning.

Dishwashing in India as a chore has traditionally been distributed inequitably amongst the family, Prabha Narasimhan, executive director and VP, home care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. said. “Barring a small proportion of households that employ external help for the task, the chore is predominantly done by, and unfortunately seen as the homemaker’s job. While things are changing slowly, our study shows that the current pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns across India gave a much-needed boost to equality amongst gender when it comes to participation in such chores. Stemming from this insight and in consensus with our global #UNSTEREOTYPE movement is the campaign #VimWhatAPlayer,” she added.

For Sunetro Lahiri, associate VP – Creative, Glitch Media Pvt. Ltd., one of the few positive things to have come out of a rather gruelling lockdown has been the widespread realisation of the pure lack of gender equity when it comes to the distribution of home chores. “From a creative rendition point-of-view, our aim was never to create a narrative where one is applauded for doing what’s ostensibly a life skill… rather, we wanted to normalise this activity to a point where it gets hammered time and again as second nature,” Lahiri stated.

