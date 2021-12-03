VIM paves way for a new perspective in its latest campaign “Nazariya Badlo, Dekho Bartano Se Aage”

The campaign aims to highlight how caregiving and household chores are only a part of a woman’s life and not her only responsibilities.

Dishwashing brand VIM has launched its latest campaign nudging society to see women beyond archaic roles. Titled, ‘Nazariya Badlo, Dekho Bartano Se Aage’, the campaign aims to highlight how caregiving and household chores are only a part of a woman’s life and not her only responsibilities.

The brand is inspired by the successful women around us who excel in whatever they do, being homemakers and decision-makers, Prabha Narasimhan, executive director and VP, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever, South Asia, said. “Women are already way more than chores, but sometimes get limited by society’s definition of chores being a woman’s primary responsibility. If we offload them from these societal stereotypes and the stress caused by them, there is so much more they can and will be. At Vim, that is precisely going to be our endeavour with ‘Nazariya Badlo, Dekho Bartano Se Aage’,” she added.

Executed by Lowe Lintas, the television commercial (TVC) is a story of a prospective matrimonial arrangement, where the ‘independent guy’ under the implicit assumption that it is the wife’s job to cook and clean, tries to impress the girl by offering to ‘help’ her with cooking. The girl immediately offers to ‘help’ him with dishes, gently nudging him to be independent in household chores as well, as she could get late from work. The boy’s initial shock and eventual change of perspective drives home the campaign message of ‘Nazariya Badlo, Dekho Bartano Se Aage’. The girl in the ad is not only ‘more than her chores’ but also a change-maker who calls for equal partnership.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with a heritage of over 85 years in India. VIM is a part of HUL’s brand portfolio.

