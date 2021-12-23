Villain Lifestyle rolls out #DeoNahiVillain campaign featuring Randeep Hooda

With this campaign, the brand aims to encourage the proper use of fine fragrances

Men’s fragrance brand Villain Lifestyle, a part of Mensa Brands, has launched its latest digital campaign #DeoNahiVillain featuring Randeep Hooda. With this campaign, the brand aims to change the narrative for a ‘woke’ audience and encourage the proper use of fine fragrances. The campaign highlights the absurdity of using a deodorant on every occasion.



“Villain stands for being unapologetic, and we are happy to be showcasing this with Randeep Hooda’s no-holds-barred persona. The brand is already one of the fastest growing men’s fragrance brands in the country and we are looking forward to changing the conversation on fine fragrance usage through the #DeoNahiVillain campaign,” Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO, Mensa Brands, said.



Villain’s four-film ad campaign narrates the key message of the campaign by creating absurd scenarios set in everyday life. Drawing parallel with the absurd scenario, the brand sends out the message that deodorant can not be used on every occasion.



“What I love about Villain and the campaign is that it goes beyond the common belief system of ‘what a man should be’ and encourages them to celebrate every part of themselves, no matter how badass. I also loved the unique fragrances of the brand, and I look forward to us bringing more exciting things together,” Hooda said.



Villain Lifestyle, a part of Mensa Brands, offers its fragrances on all major e-commerce sites such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra, along with its own website. Mensa Brands partners with digital-first brands operating in different categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, and others. Mensa aims to bring a global tech-led expertise to the table with strong product and marketing capabilities for their brands, it said in a statement.

Read Also: ShareChat and Moj announce collaboration with Star Sports to promote Pro Kabaddi League

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook