VIL rolls out its Vi shops in five cities across India

Vodafone Idea (VIL) has rolled out its 300 new-format ‘Vi Shops’ across multiple towns in five cities, namely, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, in line with its expansion blueprint to digitally connect the rural population. As per the company, the Vi Shops concept for tier-3 towns is intended to deliver a uniform experience to local customers, enabling quick support and handholding. Moreover, it plans to further strengthen its local presence and enhance engagement with mobile users by expanding its retail footprint to cover more rural markets in the coming months.

A large segment of customers in rural India still prefer the comfort and familiarity of face-to-face service through the physical retail format, Abhijit Kishore, chief operating officer, Vi, said. “Rural has been driving the growth of mobile internet usage in India. To cater to this demand, we are taking a renewed approach to our rural retail strategy, through our Vi Shop concept, which will enable millions of Indians to digitally connect for a better future,” Kishore added.

Furthermore, the company intends to strengthen engagement with rural consumers with offerings curated as a result of partnerships with domain experts in areas such as jobs and skilling, government exam preparation, and English language skills, among others, it claimed. Customers in Indapur, Maharashtra; Hapur in Western UP; Basirhat in West Bengal; Usilampatti in Tamil Nadu; Payyoli in Kerala; and hundreds of other such towns will have access to quick, face-to-face service along with a range of differentiated products and offerings, it added.

