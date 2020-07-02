Vikram Hemdev joins Laqshya Media Group as COO of Laqshya Hyderabad Airport Media

Hemdev joins in place of Shashi Sinha who has helmed this business for more than 10 years

Laqshya Media Group has appointed Vikram Hemdev as COO – Laqshya Hyderabad Airport Media Pvt Ltd (LHAMPL), the joint venture between Laqshya Media Limited and GMR group. He has joined in place of Shashi Sinha who has helmed this business for more than 10 years.

With over 18 years of experience across the media and advertising landscape, sales and marketing, business operations and P&L management, Hemdev’s last assignment was with Times OOH as the business head – Traditional Out Of Home and Trading. He has also handled the Delhi Airport and Mumbai Airport advertising business during critical junctures.

Previously, he has also been associated with the Bennett & Coleman Group for more than a decade handling multiple responsibilities across radio, activations, airport advertising and traditional OOH. Hemdev has worked with organisations such as Mercedes-Benz, McCann, Ogilvy, Indian Express & Mphasis in the past. The next few months are the most challenging and all our collective experiences are going to get thoroughly tested, Hemdev said. “I am looking forward to adding value, rebuilding the airport advertising business, moving it in a positive direction and hopefully setting new benchmarks,” he added.

According to Atul Shrivastava, CEO, Laqshya Media Group, post lockdown the demand for travel is seeing a steady increase and air-travel is seen as one of the safest modes of transport. “The dwell time at airports has increased significantly and consumers are more alert than ever. A lot of brands have already positioned themselves at Hyderabad Airport keeping the new normal in mind and it is only poised to increase further very soon,” he elaborated.

Established in 1997, Laqshya Media Group is a marketing communications group in India functioning across outdoor, events and digital ecosystem. The group’s clients in outdoor advertising include names such as Tanishq, Nykaa, LG, Google, Zee among others.

