Vijay Sachidanand joins fintech startup, Niro as chief operating officer

Niro, India’s embedded finance provider for consumer internet platforms, has announced the appointment of Vijay Sachidanand as the company’s chief operating officer (COO). As per the company, Sachidanand will drive the scale-up phase of Niro’s journey. He will lead the company’s business operations including product development, as Niro looks to further bolster its credit and other financial offerings in the months and years ahead.

Commenting on the appointment, Aditya Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Niro, said: “Vijay comes to us with deep expertise as both a general manager and product leader in fintech. He has scaled numerous technology and credit businesses from 0-1 in the course of his vast professional experience working with some of the biggest names in the fintech ecosystem. We are super excited to work with him to continue expanding Niro’s growth trajectory in FY23 and beyond.”

Sachidanand joins a team of seasoned leaders at Niro and his appointment is a key part of the company’s mission to deliver world-class embedded finance solutions for internet platforms and their consumers, the company claims.

He brings over 25 years of general management and product leadership experience, predominantly in early-stage fintech environments. As a member of Gain Credit’s executive management team, he served as general manager of Drafty, a UK online consumer lending business and then as CEO of Synapi, Gain’s ‘Software as a Service’ start-up which he co-founded.

Sachidanand holds an MBA from London Business School and undergraduate degrees in business and engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Niro, launched in 2021, is a homegrown embedded finance provider whose mission is to empower consumer internet platforms to become consumer finance superpowers by offering their customers embedded, innovative, competitive and frictionless financial products. Niro’s products and technology enable these platforms to drive stronger customer engagement and create better customer value, generating material incremental revenue, profitability, and shareholder value.

