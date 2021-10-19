Viewable impressions for mobile campaigns increased in India in H1 2021: Report

As per the report, display was one of the safest environments in India

The overall brand risk dropped below four percent across all formats and environments globally in the first half (H1) of 2021, according to Media Quality Report (MQR) by Integral Ad Science (IAS). As per the report, display was one of the safest environments in India as the market registered 0.8% desktop display brand risk, down by 1.4 percentage points (pp). Mobile web display had an average brand risk of 2.6% globally, while it dropped from 2.6% to 1.8% in India.

According to the report, mobile campaigns in India delivered stronger results in H1. Mobile web display viewability increased by one percentage point to 58.9% in H1 2021 and mobile in-app display increased from 51.3% to 54.1% in India, the report added. However, global display viewability dropped by 2.4 percentage points and 3.3 percentage points year-over-year on desktop and mobile web, respectively.

The APAC markets led the global reduction in display viewability, the report added. India registered a 7.2 percentage point drop to post 54.9% viewability in desktop environments, while desktop and mobile display environments showed significantly higher viewability rates in programmatically traded inventory than publisher direct.

“Mobile advertising has gained strong traction among Indian advertisers as consumers continue to spend more time engaging with content on mobile. As spending increases on mobile, media quality challenges may arise such as ad fraud, unsafe brand environments, and unviewable inventory. With the upcoming festival buying period, advertisers are well-advised to work with third-party verification companies to help protect their campaigns from ad fraud, brand risks, and lower viewability to maximise engagement and ROI,” Saurabh Khattar, commercial lead India, IAS, said.

Optimised-against-ad fraud rates had marginal decrease on both desktop and mobile web to reach 0.9% and 0.2% respectively in H1. On the other hand, non-optimised fraud rate for desktop display was 9.4% and 5.5% on mobile web display globally in the same period. The data indicates that fraud mitigation strategies can reduce risks, as well as ad wastage.

