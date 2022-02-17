Video commerce shoppers in India to touch 216 million by 2022: Report

Currently, there are around 146 million video commerce shoppers in India

With the growth of video content consumption and e-commerce platforms, video commerce has emerged as a new format in the online shopping segment. Currently, there are around 146 million video commerce shoppers in India who have purchased and transacted on video commerce platforms. This accounts for 49% of all e-commerce users in India today. The number of video commerce shoppers is expected to reach 216 million by the end of 2022, growing at a rate of 47%, according to the latest report released by WATConsult’s research division, Recogn.



According to the report, the majority of the customers have shopped online after watching shoppable video ads on social media platforms, such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, followed by Meesho and Snapchat. The male consumers belonging to the age group of 35 years to 44 years have shown more instances of shopping on the video commerce platforms after watching shoppable video ads. Among the platforms used for video commerce shopping, YouTube has emerged as the most preferred one followed by Instagram, Facebook. The shoppers are also very likely to purchase from Meesho, SimSim and BulBulTV.



Of all the video content formats, explainer content videos have emerged as the most preferred followed by customer testimonials and product demonstrations. Moreover, video content with a duration of 15 seconds to a minute is capable of making users stay longer on the platform.



For Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, video commerce has become popular with more Indians moving online and discovering new ways of shopping through video platforms. When it comes to buying products, customers are interested and want to see what they are getting, as stated by Dingra.



“It offers businesses and marketers a higher rate of conversion and is the most powerful instrument in today’s age. There is a huge opportunity to capture the video-based social commerce market, especially live-stream-based e-commerce while the market matures. Consumers today are frequently looking out to streamline and enhance their experience, they prefer instantaneous results. Brands can use this format to streamline their sales,” Dingra added.



The report also added that 69% of the customers are likely to shop online during live streaming on social media and shopping apps, while 21% of the customers are somewhat likely to purchase while live streaming. Interestingly, the majority of the customers from the small towns have expressed their interest to purchase products online during live streaming on video platforms.



“The true power of video-led marketing on digital will come into play when it can have a direct impact on the bottom-funnel metrics as well. On top of that, if one can get creative with the many formats available then it is the ultimate icing on the cake,” Sahil Shah, managing partner, WATConsult, said.

