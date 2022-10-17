Vicks’ new campaign features Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vicks has launched a new campaign film for its 3-in-1 medicated throat lozenge featuring actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film showcases the impact and effectiveness of Vicks 3-in-1 medicated throat lozenge in giving quick relief against sore throat and blocked nose.

“With 3-in-1 medicated lozenge, we are now reaching out to a wider consumer base providing the added benefit of relieving sore throat as well as blocked nose. While ginger and amla helps with relief from cough, the vaporized Menthol provides cooling effect for blocked nose making it a go-to product for anyone suffering from sore throat and blocked nose,” Sahil Sethi, category leader, personal healthcare, Procter & Gamble Indian Subcontinent, said.

In the film, Prabhu is seen camping in a forest, enjoying the tranquillity but is suddenly startled by a sound similar to a bear’s roar. Completely scared by this sound, she reaches out to her friend in the tent, only to realise that the sound is not of a bear, but of her friend who is suffering from a sore throat and blocked nose. She then hands him the Vicks 3 in 1 medicated throat lozenge, bringing her friend fast relief by soothing his sore throat and clearing his blocked nose.

“My team and I often use Lozenges for fast relief. Hence, I instantly related to the campaign since like everyone else, even I go through bouts of sore throat and blocked nose which makes me sound very different on those days. Through this film, we are trying to convey that Vicks’ 3-in-1 medicated throat lozenge is a pocket friendly way to tackle this issue,” Prabhu stated.

Vicks offers a portfolio of products in more than 74 countries around the world. The Vicks family includes – Vicks VapoRub Ointment, NyQuil, DayQuil and Vicks VapoDrops. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Vicks is owned and distributed by Procter & Gamble.

