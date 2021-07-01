Vicks’ latest #TouchOfCare campaign honours the doctors’ community

The campaign underscores the powerful impact of care through the real-life story of the late Dr. Dnyaneshwar Bhosale

Vicks has launched the third edition of its #TouchOfCare campaign series, on the eve of National Doctors’ Day 2021. The third edition of #TouchOfCare, a tribute to the Doctors’ community across the nation, underscores the powerful impact of care through the real-life story of the late Dr. Dnyaneshwar Bhosale.

The film takes viewers on the inspiring journey of Dr. Bhosale’s selfless acts of care, as he left no stone unturned to ensure many less fortunate children received life-saving medical attention during the pandemic. The film is a solemn reminder that like Dr. Bhosale, hundreds of doctors lost their lives during the pandemic leaving their families and dreams behind.

Our doctors have given a new meaning to humanity during these challenging times, and their selflessness deserves lifelong gratitude, Himanshu Tewary, senior director and category head, personal healthcare at Procter & Gamble said. “Vicks #TouchOfCare is a reminder of the extraordinary acts of care, courage and bravery of each one of our doctors, those with us, and those who we have lost. As a society, it’s time to rise together and give back to our doctors’ community for all they have done for us and our loved ones by preserving their #TouchOfCare for generations to come,” he added.

“Dr. Dnyaneshwar Bhosale dreamed of building robust, empathetic systems of care and medicine. This film is a glimpse into the vision and commitment that he had for his community. It’s a call to togetherness, a reminder of the selflessness of all our healthcare workers during this time,” Anand Gandhi, director of the film stated.

“Vicks Touch of Care has always been a platform to shine a spotlight on the most vulnerable communities in our society. Just over a year ago, one would hardly have expected our doctors to be among them, but this pandemic has changed everything. It has been an incredibly difficult time for doctors and their loved ones. It’s humbling to see that their care for others is more than a lifetime commitment; it is a legacy that will live on into the future,” Ajay Thrivikraman, CCO, Global Clients, Publicis Singapore commented.

