  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vice Media Group and Mediascope partner on ad inventory deal in India

By: |
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 1:08 PM

The alliance will see Mediascope assume responsibility for all inventory including banners, pre-rolls and display, helping to further scale the media company’s reach

This deal allows brands and marketers to connect with Vice India’s young, digitally connected audience and align on content they truly care aboutThis deal allows brands and marketers to connect with Vice India’s young, digitally connected audience and align on content they truly care about

Vice Media Group and Mediascope on Wednesday announced a deal in India which will see Mediascope take on all sales for Vice’s ad inventory, signalling a new phase of growth for the youth media company in the region.

Mediascope will take responsibility for all banners, pre-rolls and display, which appears alongside Vice’s content. This deal allows brands and marketers to connect with Vice India’s young, digitally connected audience and align on content they truly care about.

Related News

Mediascope, launched in 1979, has become an international media services and content consultancy exclusively representing international media brands. Vice joins a roster of leading brands from sectors including technology, retail, fashion, automobile, tourism, hospitality and real estate. Combining technology, creativity, integrity and meticulous planning across platforms and geographies, Mediascope offers real scale and opportunity within advertising.

Since the launch of VICE India, we have seen tremendous growth across youth audiences and built deep relations with multiple advertisers across industries, Nilesh Zaveri, COO (APAC), Vice Media said. “Vice is known for its content which attracts advertisers to us for authentic storytelling around their brands. Our next exciting initiative in the region is partnering with Mediascope to leverage our media inventory across multiple platforms to bring to their large advertiser base,” he added.

According to Marzban Patel, founder and CEO, Mediascope, there can be no better platform than Vice to reach the evolved GenZ and millennial Indian and their counterparts across geographies. “Mediascope provides only the best premier solutions to advertisers across audience profiles and Vice fits perfectly with our portfolio, ethos and strategy,” he stated further.

Read Also: Harpic’s new campaign ‘Saaf Nahi Swachh’ highlights the importance of disinfection

Read Also: Paytm First Games to invest Rs 300 crore on marketing; ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Vice Media Group and Mediascope partner on ad inventory deal in India
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2020: Hotstar hopes to hit Rs 300 crore from IPL ads
2Harpic’s new campaign ‘Saaf Nahi Swachh’ highlights the importance of disinfection
3Paytm First Games to invest Rs 300 crore on marketing; ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador