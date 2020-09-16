Vice Media Group and Mediascope partner on ad inventory deal in India

This deal allows brands and marketers to connect with Vice India’s young, digitally connected audience and align on content they truly care about

Vice Media Group and Mediascope on Wednesday announced a deal in India which will see Mediascope take on all sales for Vice’s ad inventory, signalling a new phase of growth for the youth media company in the region.

Mediascope will take responsibility for all banners, pre-rolls and display, which appears alongside Vice’s content. This deal allows brands and marketers to connect with Vice India’s young, digitally connected audience and align on content they truly care about.

Mediascope, launched in 1979, has become an international media services and content consultancy exclusively representing international media brands. Vice joins a roster of leading brands from sectors including technology, retail, fashion, automobile, tourism, hospitality and real estate. Combining technology, creativity, integrity and meticulous planning across platforms and geographies, Mediascope offers real scale and opportunity within advertising.

Since the launch of VICE India, we have seen tremendous growth across youth audiences and built deep relations with multiple advertisers across industries, Nilesh Zaveri, COO (APAC), Vice Media said. “Vice is known for its content which attracts advertisers to us for authentic storytelling around their brands. Our next exciting initiative in the region is partnering with Mediascope to leverage our media inventory across multiple platforms to bring to their large advertiser base,” he added.

According to Marzban Patel, founder and CEO, Mediascope, there can be no better platform than Vice to reach the evolved GenZ and millennial Indian and their counterparts across geographies. “Mediascope provides only the best premier solutions to advertisers across audience profiles and Vice fits perfectly with our portfolio, ethos and strategy,” he stated further.

Read Also: Harpic’s new campaign ‘Saaf Nahi Swachh’ highlights the importance of disinfection

Read Also: Paytm First Games to invest Rs 300 crore on marketing; ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook