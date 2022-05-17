Vicco Labs launches new campaign for Turmeric Facewash

Vicco has rolled out its latest campaign #WashKaroSquashKaro for its Turmeric Face Wash. Created by Yellow Windows Communications, the jingle-based ad aims to encourage the youth to try out the new Vicco facewash and “squash” all their skin problems such as pimples, acne and dark spots. The campaign is live on TV and digital. Further, the company plans to leverage all possible digital mediums that can help Vicco connect with the youth.

For Devesh Pendharkar, director, Vicco Laboratories, the product has been developed keeping in mind teenagers as they have to face an early-age pimple problem. “Vicco is known for its quality products. We have been manufacturing ayurvedic products for seven decades. Turmeric face wash is yet another quality product that we have launched in our skin care portfolio,” he added.

Known primarily for its two main brands– Vicco Vajradanti and Vicco Turmeric, the new campaign is an attempt to establish Vicco Turmeric Facewash as a new brand, Virendra Saini and Jyotsna Bhat, managing partners, Yellow Windows Communications, said. “Our research learnings gave us good insights into the minds of the youth and their fears to do with skin. Face is the first thing that is noticed when you meet somebody and therefore pimples, acne and other skin problems being a big confidence downer, was an understanding that drove us to create this piece of communication. The idea was to bring out the already accepted benefits of turmeric as a solution to many skin problems in a youthful manner thus addressing the youth’s fears. Through our film, we built a perceived popularity for the brand by making it appear as if everyone knew of its benefits and was already using it,” they highlighted.

