Viacom18’s youth, music and English entertainment cluster announces its content plans

Viacom18’s youth, music and English entertainment (YME) cluster, has unveiled its content plans for FY22-23. As per the company, catering to India’s dynamic young audience, Viacom18’s YME cluster comprising MTV, MTV Beats, Comedy Central, Colors Infinity and Vh1 has been on a steady growth path.

To be noted, the YME unit recently launched the Fully Faltoo NFT platform. The marketplace will now offer another range of diverse digital collectibles from its brands like MTV, Vh1 and Comedy Central. The brand will also launch its maiden short-form video offering Fully Faltoo, with new web shows and snackable content. ‘KaanPhod’, a brand-new business division will provide emerging musical artists an opportunity to showcase their talent. Season one of ‘Mic Test’ on KaanPhod, will introduce 10 promising new artists and their original tracks, which will also be made available for viewers on television (MTV, MTV Beats, and Vh1), social and streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, adventure reality show, MTV Roadies, will embark upon an international journey in South Africa with a new host, and show elements. Moreover, MTV Hustle 2.0 will continue the quest for India’s next big rap sensation. With the proposition of ‘The Inventor’s Challenge’, Colors Infinity will amp up its content library and bring to light the journey of an idea from paper to a working prototype of the product created by amateur inventors.

According to Anshul Ailawadi, head – youth, music and English entertainment, Viacom18, the last two years have been unprecedented for young South Asians and they’ve emerged stronger after grappling with a once-in-a-generation black swan event. “This is the right time for the YME cluster to pivot. In the coming fiscal we will scale up and revamp each and every legacy property from Roadies to Hustle to Splitsvilla and launch newer formats. We will double down on our growing digital presence and launch a multiplatform short video offering ‘Fully Faltoo’ along with ‘KaanPhod’ – a platform to discover and mount emerging musical talent and original songs. The success of our maiden NFT offering will be followed up with more Web 3.0-focused initiatives. We’ve also worked a new slate of international English content for Colors Infinity and Comedy Central,” Ailawadi added.

