Viacom18’s Fully Faltoo NFT goes live with 3,013 tokens

With this NFT marketplace, Viacom18 aims to create a real time community of NFT holders

NFT marketplace Fullyfaltoonft.com curated by Viacom18’s youth music and English entertainment cluster has gone up live on February 14 with 3013 tokens. With this NFT marketplace, Viacom18 aims to create a real time community of NFT holders. Fullyfaltoonft.com will offer a diverse range of pop-culture oriented digital collectibles comprising of artwork inspired from shows ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’ and Bakra, among others. The artworks will be available to purchase globally across two categories Loot and Rare.



“Fully Faltoo offers our superfans and collectors an exciting opportunity to own a part of iconic pop culture. Our first drop of 3013 NFTs is just the beginning of an interesting and exciting journey in the Web 3.0 universe. We are confident that this quirky collection will deepen our existing relationships with our dynamic consumers and help us build fandom and increase engagement for our iconic brands in the virtual world,” Anshul Ailawadi, head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said.



The minimum bidding price for the loot category will be $10 and the rare collection will be available to bid for at a reserve price of $50. Owners of the rare collection will win the collectible at the end of a seven-day bid period.



Fullyfaltoonft.com is powered and facilitated by GuardianLink.io. “NFTs are clearly the future for the art industry and the Fully Faltoo NFT collection is curated basis distinct proposition that clearly sets itself apart. We are thrilled to bring to life this unique collection that echoes legacy brand’s values and outlook. This association with the team at Viacom18 is very exciting and we look forward to creating more value for Viacom18’s YME cluster, the NFT universe at large as well as the end user,” Keyur Patel, co-founder and chairman, GuardianLink.io, said.

Read Also: Do Your Thng names Proteek Dey as business head

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook