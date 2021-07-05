Viacom18’s MTV enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga

Viacom18 will leverage its TV, digital and social assets to promote LaLiga in India.

Viacom18 Media’s youth brand MTV has partnered with LaLiga to bring the Spanish Football League exclusively to the Indian sub-continent for the next three years. Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, LaLiga will be aired exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live-streamed on Voot and Jio platforms. “The partnership will further bolster the LaLiga fandom to an ever-growing football fan base in India. Having set one of the highest standards of football globally and India gaining tremendous momentum, we are confident that we will reach and engage with the youthful audience that MTV as a destination appeals to,” Oscar Mayo, executive director, LaLiga said.

LaLiga will commence on August 13, 2021 and will see Viacom18 put the network’s might behind building reach and resonance for the league amongst Indian viewers. Viacom18 will connect with the football fans through a massive marketing and communications campaign, further building the fandom and outreach for LaLiga in India. MTV’s social media and digital clout will aim at ensuring that LaLiga engages fans through a multi-platform approach, potentially making football a part of dinner-table conversations across Indian homes and further widen MTV and Viacom18’s offering to its viewers.

LaLiga in particular, is a cultural phenomenon all over the world, Anshul Ailawadi, business head – youth, music and English entertainment stated. “We at MTV have always known that football enjoys a groundswell of support amongst young-at-heart Indians. When RISE Worldwide introduced us to the LaLiga team, we realised that this was a partnership waiting to happen,” he added.

LaLiga is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. In the 2019/20 season, LaLiga reached 2.8 billion people globally. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through eleven offices and 44 delegates.

